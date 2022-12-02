BURGHILL, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s a large police presence including a helicopter in Burghill Friday morning.

According to the Trumbull County 911 Center, police in the area are searching for a suspect on missing four-wheeler near the intersection of State Route 305 and State Route 7.

According to Brookfield police, the suspect sent concerning mental health messages to people, which started the large scale search just after 5 p.m. Thursday night.

Almost the entire Brookfield police department is out looking for the suspect, along with several other agencies.

The four-wheeler was stolen on Wednesday.

The search is primarily heading into the back yards of houses and the woods.

Brookfield police say they will release more information when it becomes available.

