Helicopter joins search and rescue crews out at Lake Milton for missing kayaker

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WYTV) – Ohio Department of Natural Resources has a search and rescue crew out on Lake Milton near Mahoning Bridge looking for a man’s body.

According to the Milton Twp. fire chief, two people were in a kayak when it flipped around 1 p.m. Swimming, the woman made it to shore while the man did not.

Newton Falls first responders are also on scene.

Harold Maynard of the Milton Twp. Fire Department says they are now calling it a recovery operation. At least three townships are out searching as well as dive teams from three different counties.

Witnesses called the newsroom to tell us that a helicopter is on the scene and circling with a spotlight before 8:30 p.m. OSP Mahoning also confirmed that a helicopter was assisting in the search.

“We have boats in the water and various dive teams, Mahoning County, Portage County and Nelson County on their way out to search under the water,” Maynard said. “One of [the kayakers] did swim to shore, and the male did not make it.”

The identities of the people involved have not been released.

