BRACEVILLE TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A medical helicopter was called to the scene of a crash in Braceville Township on Monday.

The crash, involving a car and a semi-truck, happened on Route 5 eastbound around 3:30 p.m., about one to two miles east of the Ohio Turnpike.

The semi-truck was parked on the side of the road with a trailer while workers were logging. The area is near a gas well.

The 81-year-old local woman driving the car did not see the work being done and crashed into the back of the semi-truck, according to Braceville Fire Chief Todd Garland.

She was taken by helicopter to the hospital with serious injuries, where she is in stable condition.

The area was blocked off while crews cleared the scene. It has since reopened.