Heinz Field Announces ‘Holiday Huddle’ Tours

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WYTV) — Heinz Field announced the date for their inaugural ‘Holiday Huddle’ stadium tours.

On Friday, Nov. 29, fans will be able to kick off their day of shopping and celebrating with family by taking an interactive tour of the stadium.

The tour gives visitors the opportunity to see select areas of the stadium and learn about the Steelers and Heinz Field history.

Some highlights on the tour include visiting the Steelers Hall of Fame, Walk of Fame, Terrible Towel Wall and see the Super Bowl trophies.

Participants will also be able to tour the field for unique holiday photo opportunities.

Tickets are only $10, however, children under the age of four are free.

Tours begin each hour from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Tours can be booked by visiting the Heinz Field website.