Heavy wind whips through, knocking out power throughout the area

(WYTV) – Thousands across our area were without power the night before Thanksgiving.

Power outage count as of about 9:15 p.m.:

Columbiana County: 278 (No estimate for when power will be back)

Mahoning County: 268 (No estimate for when power will be back)

Trumbull County: 89 (No estimate for when power will be back)

Mercer County: 153 (Power expected to be back between 9:30 p.m. and midnight)

At one point, Mercer County saw over 4,000 without power.

Check Ohio Edison’s and PennPower’s websites for updated outage information.