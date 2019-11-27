Heavy wind whips through, knocking out power throughout the area

(WYTV) – Thousands across our area were without power the night before Thanksgiving.
Power outage count as of about 9:15 p.m.:
Columbiana County: 278 (No estimate for when power will be back)
Mahoning County: 268 (No estimate for when power will be back)
Trumbull County: 89 (No estimate for when power will be back)
Mercer County: 153 (Power expected to be back between 9:30 p.m. and midnight)
At one point, Mercer County saw over 4,000 without power.
Check Ohio Edison’s and PennPower’s websites for updated outage information.