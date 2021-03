On Iroquois Street in Struthers, winds sent a recently-built shed flying into a neighbor's yard

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Winds reaching just over 60 miles per hour were reported in some parts of the Valley on Friday.

On Iroquois Street in Struthers, they sent a shed flying into a neighbor’s yard.

The people who live at the home had just finished building the shed on Monday.

The shed actually blew up and over a fence, landing in the neighbor’s back yard.

WKBN Anchor Dave Sess took a look at the damage. You can see that in the video above.