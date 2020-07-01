Heavy trucks blamed for damage to newly-paved road in Mahoning County

Authorities said trucks exceeding the local weight limit have damaged the new asphalt, so roadwork has to start all over again

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Authorities are blaming trucks carrying heavy loads with damaging a newly-paved road in Mahoning County.

Portions of new layers of asphalt on S. Duck Creek Road in Jackson Township were being damaged.

Authorities said they’ve seen heavy trucks using the road even though they exceed local weight limits.

In the meantime, county engineer Pat Ginnetti has to have the areas repaved to fix the damage.

“They’ve been very responsive to Jackson Township. Anything we call them for, they’re right there for us and they always seem to do it the way we ask them to do it,” trustee Tom Frost said.

Ginnetti said damage like this not only causes delays for the contractors hired to pave roads, but it ultimately adds to the cost of the project. That means there’s less money for other roadwork.