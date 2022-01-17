Heavy snow leads to fun day of sled riding

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – With the first big snowfall in the Valley and no school, kids got out and enjoyed some sled riding.

More than a foot of snow in Cortland made for a fun day at the Eastlake Metropark sled hill.

“It’s super fun just going down hanging out with friends,” said one of the kids sled riding.

It took a little time for the kids to pick up some speed.

“It was kinda hard at first because there’s a lot but then we matted it down and then it was more fun,” said Alex Yannucci.

“It was a rough start even though ‘cuz of all the snow, had to take time to like get in there and just like have fun,” said Michael Marsco.

Some of these children were seasoned sledders.

“This is like something I do like every year. I’ve been doing this since I was a little kid. I love sled riding, it’s like a tradition almost pretty much,” said Cole McNally.

Others like Autumn Lew headed downhill for the first time. Her mother Joy Cotton tagged along too.

“I decided to take the day off and we have the snow for it. I haven’t been sledding in years,” said Cotton.

Getting down the hill was easy, but for some, hiking back up was a bit of a challenge.



“There’s so much snow so it’s hard to get up because then you’ll be tired getting up so you’ll have, you won’t have much energy to get up the hill,” Schrader said.

“I never like walked in a foot of snow so every time I try to walk I’ll fall but I like it. It’s really fun and I’m having fun doing this,” said Marina Johnson.

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple for Android devices.