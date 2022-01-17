Heavy snow impacting morning commute in Valley

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Heavy snowfall is impacting the morning commute across the Valley Monday.

Most roads are snow-covered, and those where snowplows have gotten through, are wet with icy spots.

PennDOT has expanded speed restrictions on highways in the northwest region. In many areas, the speed limit is down to 45 miles per hour.

The heavy snow bands piled up snow quickly and many secondary roads have not been plowed.

The Ohio Department of Transportation has more than 1,000 crews out across the state plowing and treating roadways this morning. They’ve been out since Sunday afternoon.

Many reports are coming into our newsroom of vehicles off the road. Road conditions as of 6:09 a.m. are considered dangerous.

Interstate 680, I-80 and Route 711 have been plowed, but many times those highways are snow covered as crews work to keep up with the snowfall.

Many highways have just one good driving lane and visibility is low.

Drivers should allow extra time this morning to get to their destination. Public agencies are asking motorists to stay home if they don’t have to go out.

WRTA is also running on a delay. Many streets are snow covered and busses cannot get through.