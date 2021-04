At the same time, police also searched a home in Campbell as part of the case

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There was a heavy police presence outside of an apartment complex in Austintown on Wednesday.

Around noon, law enforcement could be seen surrounding the area of the apartment on Westchester Drive.

The FBI confirmed what investigators called “court-ordered law enforcement activity” connected to a drug case.

At the same time, police also searched a home in Campbell. Investigators say the two cases are connected.

It’s unclear at this time if any arrests were made.