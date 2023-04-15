YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown Police have confirmed that one person is dead after a shooting on the city’s South Side.

According to police, a fight broke out at a birthday party which then resulted in gunfire.

A 15-year-old female was hit and died as a result of her wounds.

It happened at Martha’s Boulevard Tavern at the corner of Southern Boulevard and Ravenwood Avenue late Saturday night.

Southern Boulevard is currently blocked from Midlothian to Ravenwood due to the ongoing investigation.

About a dozen Youngstown police cars and an ambulance are surrounding the business. There is crime scene tape and at least seven evidence markers in the parking lot.

Our reporters at the scene report that there are about a dozen people standing outside the building.

Police have not said whether or not they have a suspect.

First News is working to get more information. Check back for more updates.