YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man is dead after a shooting on Youngstown’s South Side Saturday morning.

A 22-year-old man was shot and taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries, authorities tell First News. A large police presence marked the scene at the 1900 block of Midlothian Boulevard near Sheridan Road where numerous evidence markers were scattered across the ground.

First News spoke to witnesses on the scene who said that they heard about five or six shots then saw a man lying on the sidewalk, and they called 911.

Officials were searching through a white truck inside the border of police tape.

An investigation is ongoing and no one has been arrested at this time. Authorities have not released the name of the victim.

The Youngstown Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to pass along any information regarding the incident. Tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 330-746-CLUE or at 330-746-8YPD.

This marks the 19th homicide in Youngstown for 2023. Last year there were 22.

The Youngstown Police Department Detective Division and the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office are investigating this incident.

Laurel Stone contributed to this report.