BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A Beaver Township police officer is in the hospital after an altercation with a suspect late Friday night.

According to Beaver Township Police Chief Eric Dattilo, officers were called around 10:30 p.m. to a house on Old Hickory Court for a domestic dispute.

The officer sustained injuries during the altercation and was taken to the hospital.

Several police agencies are currently searching for the suspect who fled the scene.

Dozens of first responder vehicles are also at the scene, along with the sheriff’s office, SWAT and CIRT.

