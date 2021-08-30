Heavy police presence ends peacefully in Beaver Twp.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Multiple police units were called to a situation in Beaver Township Saturday that ultimately ended peacefully but with an arrest.

Officers were called about 1:50 a.m. to a house in the 2900 block of W. Western Reserve Road after a woman called police and said that a man, who was possibly armed, was in her house.

When police arrived, they were able to rescue the woman and child through a window in a bedroom of the home. The woman had locked herself and the child in the room to get away from the intruder, according to a police report.

Officers were told that a man came into the house and threatened to harm himself and that he had several firearms available to him.

Officers called for a crisis response unit but a short time later they found the suspect, later identified as Phillip DeRobbio, walking in a nearby field.

DeRobbio was arrested and booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of burglary, violation of a protection order, endangering children and inducing panic.

The Ohio State Patrol briefly shut down a portion of Western Reserve Road in response to the incident.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com