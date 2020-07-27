Police: Man in custody after barricading himself, girlfriend and kids in Greenville home

The standoff in Mercer County lasted nearly five hours, but ended peacefully

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WYTV) – A man is in custody and everyone is safe after a nearly five-hour standoff in Mercer County Monday.

Greenville police said the man barricaded himself, his girlfriend and two young children in a home on Church Street.

The standoff started around 3:30 p.m. when police tried to arrest the suspect for parole violations out of Allegheny County. He then barricaded himself in a room on the second floor.

A few roads were blocked off in the area and a negotiator was on the scene, trying to get the man to come out.

It wasn’t until around 8:30 p.m. when he came out of the house peacefully.

“It was a touchy situation, especially with the young kids,” said Greenville Police Lt. Paul Molton. “We try to do everything that we can to resolve it peacefully.”

The children, who are both under the age of 2, are being cared for by their grandmother.

The suspect was taken to Mercer County Jail. He will not be identified at this time, but officials say he has several warrants in Mercer County for various offenses.

The girlfriend is being evaluated.