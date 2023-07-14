YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There was a heavy police presence on the South Side of Youngstown Friday night after an officer was shot at, according to police.

Captain Jason Simon with the Youngstown Police Department says officers were out doing saturation patrols when they received a call around 10 p.m. with credible reports that there were multiple people standing in the street near the 400 block of W. Judson Avenue holding assault rifles and pistols.

Simon says several Youngstown police cruisers headed over to the area with their lights on to investigate, due to the belief that there may have been an incident occurring.

When officers arrived, Simon says multiple people ran and one person fired at least one round at an officer. Simon could not specify whether that officer was inside of a vehicle or outside of a vehicle at the time.

Simon says a police perimeter was set up around the area as they searched for the suspect. However, they did not find him. He is asking anyone with information on who the suspect is to come forward to police.

No officers were injured, however, multiple departments responded, including Liberty Police, YSU Police and Campbell Police.

It was later discovered that the gathering was a memorial for a recent shooting victim.