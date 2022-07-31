YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s a heavy police presence in the 1400 block of E. Florida Ave. on the southside of Youngstown.

Police have one house taped off with caution tape and they look to be searching in and around several cars in the driveway.

One ambulance was seen leaving the scene with its lights and sirens on.

There are several cop cars on the street and neighbors outside.

At this time it’s unclear why police are there.

First News has a reporter on the scene and will continue to bring you the latest information.