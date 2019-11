The large oak fell onto the Hollywood Avenue home around 8 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Strong winds swept over the Valley Halloween night, knocking a large tree onto a home on Youngstown’s south side.

Due to safety concerns, firefighters say the woman who lives in the home cannot stay there overnight.

The winds also caused thousands of residents across the Valley to lose power Thursday night.