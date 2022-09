FARMINGTON Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- Firefighters were called to a three vehicle accident that caused heavy damage in Farmington Township Tuesday evening.

Crews were called to State Route 534 and State Route 88 just before 5 p.m.

According to a post on the Farmington Township Fire Department Sta22 Facebook page, five people were evaluated on scene and there were no injuries.

Courtesy: Farmington Township Fire Department Sta 22-Facebook

Fire departments from Farmington and Southington responded as well as Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the scene.