Heatstroke in cars happens fast; it’s most dangerous for kids

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The body temperature of a child rises three to four times faster than an adult. That makes a hot care even more dangerous for them.

As a heatwave descends on the Valley, parents and caregivers are reminded to never leave children in a hot car, not even for a minute.

Temperatures Wednesday are expected to be in the low 90s and the heat index will be high.

Heat rapidly overwhelms the body’s ability to regulate temperature and a child could die within minutes in a hot car.

Heatstroke is the leading cause of non-crash, vehicle-related deaths in children under 15. According to healthychildren.org, It only takes ten minutes for a car to heat up 20 degrees. Cracking a window does little to keep it cool.

Triple A offers these tips to stay safe:

Never leave children or animals unattended in a car, not even for a short period of time.

Create reminders and habits, such as leaving an item needed at your next stop in the back seat.

Make sure all child passengers have left the vehicle after it is parked.

Keep vehicles locked at all times, even in the garage or driveway, to prevent children from climbing into vehicles and becoming trapped.

Never leave keys and/or remote openers within the reach of children.

If you come across a vehicle that has been left unattended with a child or pet inside, call 911 immediately.