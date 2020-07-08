Heatstroke in cars happens fast; it’s most dangerous for kids

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The body temperature of a child rises three to four times faster than an adult. That makes a hot care even more dangerous for them.
As a heatwave descends on the Valley, parents and caregivers are reminded to never leave children in a hot car, not even for a minute.
Temperatures Wednesday are expected to be in the low 90s and the heat index will be high.
Heat rapidly overwhelms the body’s ability to regulate temperature and a child could die within minutes in a hot car.
Heatstroke is the leading cause of non-crash, vehicle-related deaths in children under 15. According to healthychildren.org, It only takes ten minutes for a car to heat up 20 degrees. Cracking a window does little to keep it cool.
Triple A offers these tips to stay safe:
- Never leave children or animals unattended in a car, not even for a short period of time.
- Create reminders and habits, such as leaving an item needed at your next stop in the back seat.
- Make sure all child passengers have left the vehicle after it is parked.
- Keep vehicles locked at all times, even in the garage or driveway, to prevent children from climbing into vehicles and becoming trapped.
- Never leave keys and/or remote openers within the reach of children.
If you come across a vehicle that has been left unattended with a child or pet inside, call 911 immediately.