YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Auditions for Heathers the Musical start Thursday night at The Hopewell Theatre in Youngstown.



The Millennial Theatre Company is putting on the show.



You can audition from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. at The Hopewell Theatre in Youngstown November 11-12.



Rehearsals will start next week.



Cast members must be fully vaccinated before then.