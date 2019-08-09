Heated meeting discusses proposal to build dorm for at-risk kids in Youngstown

Many said they had no idea this was even happening until the news surfaced last week

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Thursday night, residents living along Bryn Mawr Avenue in Youngstown’s “Sharonline” neighborhood attended a heated block watch meeting.

The main topic that had some neighbors upset was the proposal to lease land from Youngstown’s school system to build a $12-million dormitory for at-risk kids on the east side.

Residents, along with members of the Youngstown City School Board and Youngstown City Council, said they had no idea this was even happening until the news surfaced last week.

“This is our place, this is our home, this is our neighborhood, OK?” said Phillip Warren, Bryn Mawr’s block watch president.

Warren is not pleased with the news of the proposed 200-bed dormitory, which would be split into two buildings, for what would be a college prep boarding school for students in grades seven through 12.

“You have to communicate with the city,” he said.

Many of the 30 people who went to the meeting at the McGuffey Centre said they were blindsided by the news of the proposal.

Councilman T.J. Rodgers told the group he doesn’t live far from where the dorms could be built, behind the old P. Ross Berry Middle School, now called the Mahoning County High School.

“I don’t know what they’re trying to do, this was news to me too. I want to get the facts. What is it that they’re trying to do so we can have a Q & A to understand what’s going on so we can make an informed decision?” Rodgers asked.

“Why are they really doing this? Who is doing this, that’s what I want to know, and what are the ramifications to us? We see some of them,” Warren said.

Residents claim more problems started in the neighborhood back in 2014 when Mahoning County High School was moved to P. Ross. They worry more could come with the construction of these dorms.

“If you want to do something like that, then take it to your neighborhood, take it somewhere else. Why do we over here on the Sharonline have to keep getting things that we didn’t even vote for?” asked resident Joy Smith.

Some, like Youngstown School Board member Corrine Sanderson, took opposition with Mahoning County Juvenile Judge Theresa Dellick.

“She has no track record of success so she’s responsible for what she calls ‘at-risk’ children,” Sanderson said.

But at least one man disagreed, Pastor Keith Donaldson.

“Automatically, if you have a ‘no’ mentality, Youngstown will stay the way that it is. We’re smarter than that. We can get information and then based on the information we can make informed decisions,” he said.

At the end of the meeting, some decided to flood the email inboxes of those supporting the project, including Dellick and Mahoning County Auditor Ralph Meacham.

Others demanded that those involved in the proposal and Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown hold a public meeting with members of the Sharonline neighborhood.

Dellick said she would be willing to talk with people living on the east side.

“No one has reached out to me. No one’s called the office. This is the first time hearing of it … Let me say this is not a juvenile court driven initiative, this is something where individuals came together and said, ‘What can we do to improve our county?’ And after a lot of research and a lot of discussion, we arrived at this facility because we know so many of our students are not graduating, we know that so many of our students are living in an unsafe environment. We need to level that field. Provide an education for all students,” Dellick said.

Dellick also made it a point to clarify that this facility would not be a boarding house or juvenile facility. It would be more similar to Western Reserve Academy.