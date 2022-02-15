SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – In the spirit of American Heart Month, Sharon Regional Medical Center is providing a new device. It helps to reduce strokes in a-fib patients.

Doctors at Sharon Regional recently implanted the first Watchman FLX Left Atrial Appendage Closure. It’s a new technology that can help patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation.

“The procedure itself is minimally invasive, and it lasts about an hour–procedure time,” said Amanda Roeder, CRNP, SRMC Hermitage cardiology office.

Over 150,000 people worldwide have this technology in their hearts. It closes off the left atrial appendage to keep blood clots from forming and entering the bloodstream.

“Essentially, we get the procedure done as an outpatient, and we get them home the next day,” said. Dr. Chinedu Igwe.

Atrial fibrillation is normally treated with blood thinners. However, this technology can be an alternative to that over time. By completely sealing the appendage, it prevents blood heart pooling in the heart. That way, people can gradually come off their blood-thinning medication.

“Once that shows that it is sealed, then more than likely, we can take them off of the anticoagulation and then transition them to other medications,” Igwe said.

Sharon Regional is the first hospital in Mercer County to use this technology. Igwe said patients are responding well to the procedure.

“The chances of having complications during this procedure is less than 1%. Patients go home and stay on a blood thinner for 45 days and live the rest of their lives without much need for a blood thinner,” he said.