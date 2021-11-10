Heart monitors provide valuable tool for doctors

(WYTV) – Have you ever worn a heart monitor?

It’s like an auto mechanic running a diagnostic test on your car’s engine while it’s out of the garage and traveling down the road.

The wearable heart monitors are valuable tools that cardiologists use to find, say, an irregular or rapid rhythm in your heart.

Do you faint or dizzy? You would wear what’s called a Holter monitor to check your heart’s electrical activity.

“You wear it for a certain period of time. A certain period of time can be a few hours, a week, 30 days, it’s as long as it takes for us to capture what your heart rhythm is doing,” said Dr. Christopher Desimone, a cardiovascular surgeon.

The monitor captures your heart rhythm 24/7, including at bedtime.

That’s important, too because cardiologists want to know how your heart is beating when you’re sleeping, even if you don’t.

The monitor watches your heart in real-time, measuring symptoms as they occur.