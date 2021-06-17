‘Heart Ball’ celebrating survivors and doctors in the Shenango Valley goes digital this year

(WKBN) – The Mercer Lawrence Heart Ball is going digital Thursday evening.

The event by the American Heart Association, which is being called a “Digital Mask-erade,” starts at 7 p.m.

It will celebrate survivors and the life-saving achievements of local doctors, philanthropists and volunteers.

“On average, one person dies every 36 seconds in the United States from cardiovascular disease,” said Robert Jackson, Jr., president of UPMC Jameson and UPMC Horizon. “About 868,000 Americans die from heart disease each year — that’s one in every three deaths.”

The goal of AHA is to find a cure and support lifestyle changes that will prevent cardiovascular disease.

You can register online.