Hearing set for civil lawsuit on Trumbull County Commissioners’ race

by: Nadine Grimley

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A hearing date has been set in a lawsuit challenging the results of the Trumbull County Commissioners’ race between Dan Polivka and Niki Frenchko.

Stark County Judge John G. Haas will preside over the hearing petitioning the results of the November 3rd election.

It’s scheduled for December 30.

Polivka and 66 Trumbull County voters filed the civil suit last week.

They claim Frenchko doesn’t live in the county and asked the court to either declare Polivka the winner or hold a new election.

Frenchko said her residency has already been legitimized by the Trumbull County Board of Elections.

