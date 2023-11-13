BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A hearing originally scheduled for Tuesday to determine how privacy issues should be handled at the new Boardman Dairy Queen has been delayed and rescheduled for next month.

The hearing before Boardman’s Zoning Board of Appeals will now take place at 7 p.m. December 19.

Some neighbors near the Dairy Queen had complained about the noise and light coming from the drive-thru.

The reason for the change is to allow additional time for those involved to gather cost estimates for potential improvements that may resolve the issues.