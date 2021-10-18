‘Hearing for the Holidays’ celebrating 10th mission, looking for 2021 candidates

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Hearing Missions Foundation is looking to give the gift of hearing during the holiday season.

The foundation that is affiliated with the Centers for Hearing Care is looking for candidates to gift hearing aids to for their 10th annual Hearing for the Holidays Mission.

Candidates can be of any age but must live in either Mahoning, Trumbull or Columbiana counties. To qualify, they also cannot have the financial means to get their own hearing aids. They must be available on Nov. 27.

“We do have a financial qualification process that we do. As long as they qualify, we’ll find the means to help them,” said Fortunato Figliano, co-founder of the Hearing Missions Foundation.

Possible candidates must contact the foundation by Oct. 25 in order to apply for Hearing for the Holidays. Just call 330-779-8090.