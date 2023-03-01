WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The pretrial for the man facing a capital murder charge in connection to a deadly shooting near the Hot Dog Shoppe in Warren was rescheduled to next month.

Dominic Harvey’s attorney requested the hearing be moved. It’s been reset for April 5.

A jury trial has been scheduled for August 21.

Harvey was indicted on charges of aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder, tampering with evidence and receiving stolen property.

He was arrested hours after the July 21 shooting on West Market Street that killed Jauton Lee, 23, and wounded a 24-year-old man.

Harvey could face the death penalty if convicted.