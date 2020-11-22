Healthy Hearts raffle event fundraises to help dogs in need

The raffle and over 130 baskets raised funds for the nonprofit, which helps treat dogs that are heart-worm positive and have other medical needs

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – The Healthy Hearts and Paws Project held their annual fundraiser event Saturday night in Brookfield.

The 300 Reverse Raffle and Basket Raffle was held along with dinner at the Tiffany Banquet Center.

“We have to continually raise funds to help these dogs. We had planned this fundraiser last year, and then of course, everything happened with the coronavirus outbreak and the pandemic. So, we’ve adjusted accordingly, and we’ve done everything we can to have a safe event for the community,” said Jason Cook, president of the Healthy Hearts and Paws Project.

The average cost of a heart worm treatment is $500, so their goal of raising $30,000 can help about 60 dogs in need.