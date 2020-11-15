Healthy Hearts gives preview for next week’s big raffle

On Sunday, Tiffany's hosted a preview of the more than 125 baskets and specialty items up for grabs

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – A big raffle event is just under a week away, but on Sunday, people had the chance to come take an early look at what they could win.

The Healthy Hearts and Paws Project’s 300 Reverse Raffle is next Saturday at Tiffany’s Banquet Center in Brookfield.

On Sunday, Tiffany’s hosted a preview of the more than 125 baskets and specialty items up for grabs.

Tickets are $100 apiece for the event, but all of the money raised will go to a great cause.

“It’s extremely important, especially with what’s been going on these past nine months with the pandemic. It’s extremely hard to raise funds, and the dogs still need help, so we have to continue to come up with creative ways to raise funds,” said Jason Cooke, president of Healthy Hearts and Paws Project.

Tickets can be purchased online to enter, and you don’t have to be present at the event to win.