BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — It’s summertime in the Valley, many people are hopping on popular diet trends or focusing a little more on their health and physique — some local health physicians shared their thoughts about safe nutrition during the hottest part of the year.

The summertime may be a great time to evaluate your nutrition intake, even make some changes to your diet, and take advantage of all the fresh foods available.

When deciding if a diet is fit for you, ask yourself:

“‘Can I actually maintain this?’ And, ‘If I get the result from it, can I maintain that result for life?'” said Jarrod Boyle, with RD Jrod Nutrition Counseling.

Extensive juice cleanses and eating keto or few carbohydrates are a couple popular diets right now, but many may be wondering if these diets are safe.

“When you go on a keto diet, you do get dehydrated because the liver releases glycogen stores, so that makes you urinate a lot,” said Jessica Romeo, community health educator with Mercy Health Youngstown.

“Just having juice — even if it is fruits and vegetables that you are juicing — you still are probably not getting enough protein,” Boyle said. “You might be getting good hydration, but are you getting enough carbs in general?”

Romeo suggests drinking lots of water and electrolytes if trying a low-carb diet.

No matter which diet you choose to follow, adding in fruits and vegetables is a great way to get nutrients and stay hydrated during the hot summer months.

“They got a ton of vitamins: Vitamin A and C, fiber — that’s going to be key for digestion,” Boyle said.

“You absolutely shouldn’t miss out on all of the wonderful summer produce — vegetables are the most important part of the diet and plate,” Romeo said.

Before making any diet changes, it may be a good idea to seek guidance from a medical professional.

“You want to know if there’s any underlying reasons why you shouldn’t do something drastic, and your health care professional can always provide great help and tips,” Romeo said.