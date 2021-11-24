Health officials urge rapid testing before large gatherings

The study comes as the United States has started to see a nationwide decline in COVID-19 cases, though it remains unclear if this decline will be permanent or if a resurgence of cases could come back in the winter. (Getty Images)

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN0 – Health agencies say one way to stay safe this holiday season is by getting your COVID-19 booster, another is through rapid tests. Those have been hard to find leading up to Thanksgiving.

Now, the Columbiana County Health District has them for free. They say it’s a responsible way to protect your loved ones at holiday gatherings.

“It’s a quick procedure. You register online, use your cell phone. It’s a proctored test. You use you cellphone and talk to somebody that is a medical professional. They walk you through the process. In just a few minutes, you have results,” said Laura Fauss, public information officer for the Columbiana County General Health District.

The free rapid tests are available at the health department daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., but you are urged to call before you go.

The Columbiana County General Health District is closed on Thanksgiving Day.