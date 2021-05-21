Health officials spraying to control mosquito population in Mahoning County

Health officials said spraying helps reduce the mosquito population and prevents the spread of mosquito-borne diseases

(WKBN) – Health officials with Mahoning County Public Health will be spraying for adult mosquito control across the county in the upcoming months.

It’s part of the Ohio EPA Mosquito Control Grant that the health department received this year for mosquito control measures.

Health officials said spraying helps reduce the mosquito population and prevents the spread of mosquito-borne diseases like the West Nile Virus.

Spraying will be done between dusk and dawn at the following locations on May 24, June 21 and July 19:

Austintown Township Park

Boardman Park

Canfield Fairgrounds

Canfield Township Park

Coy Park

Mill Creek Park

Poland Township Park

Poland Village Park

Spraying will also be done at the following locations on June 21 and July 19:

Chaparral Campgrounds, Lakeside Campground

Lake Milton KO Campground

Western Reserve Campgrounds

Spray schedules might change if there’s rainy or windy conditions.

To ensure spraying isn’t done where beehives are located, beekeepers can contact the Environmental Health Division at 330-270-2855, option 2.

The health department also wants to remind residents that steps can be taken to reduce mosquito breeding around the home.

Some of these steps include:

Emptying or throwing away containers in your yard that can collect water such as tires, buckets, bottles, toys, etc.

Changing water in pet bowls, bird baths and flowerpot saucers at least twice a week

Cleaning clogged rain gutters

Repairing leaky outdoor faucets

Keeping water from accumulating on tarps and boat covers

Bio-friendly larvicides, also called “mosquito dunks,” can be purchased at local garden and hardware stores.

Mosquito dunks help control larval growth in wet areas around the home for several weeks without harming other animals.

You can protect yourself from mosquito bites by: