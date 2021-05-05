Health officials holding COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Sebring

You must be 18 or older to receive the vaccine

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Public Health is working with village leaders to bring a COVID-19 vaccine clinic to Sebring on May 13.

Residents can get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at Sebring McKinley High School on East Indiana Avenue from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Walk-ins are available, but everyone is encouraged to set up an appointment to reduce wait times by five to 10 minutes.

Appointments can be made online through Mahoning County Public Health’s scheduling system, ArmorVax, which can be found on their website.

You must be 18 or older to receive the vaccine.

For more information, contact the health department at 330-270-2855.