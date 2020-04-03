Health Dept. asks school to close stadium in Salem

Superintendent Sean Kirkland said the community had been gathering at the stadium and using it for organized workouts

SALEM, Ohio (WYTV) – Administrators with the Salem school district shut down Sebo Stadium at the request of the health department.

According to a letter from Superintendent Sean Kirkland, the high traffic at the stadium has “caught the eye of the health department and they voiced their concerns to Chief Panezott and myself.”

Kirkland said the community had been gathering at the stadium and using it for organized workouts.

“I’m sorry for the inconvenience this will cause many of you who truly enjoy the stadium as a place to unwind, hone your skills and exercise. Hopefully, this order will be short-lived and we can soon get back to our normal communal activities in our town,” Kirkland wrote.