Health commissioners reach decision on Hubbard landfill

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – 300 people showed up to a public meeting at the Hubbard City Council Chambers that began at 6 p.m. Monday ended with a decision on a long-debated landfill.

The Trumbull County Health Commission first held a public hearing, then voted on whether the Construction Demolition and Debris landfill will be allowed to go in. Attendees carried signs and others were relegated to looking through the windows as the chambers and adjoining lobby filled.

“Following is a brief summary of several OAC compliance items and technical deficiencies we wish to bring to your attention,” said engineer Bill Makosky.

Mokosky detailed the deficiencies of the proposed project, which included the proposed landfill’s proximity to a major underground aquifier.

Trans Rail Development wanted to put the landfill on virgin land in the Drummond Avenue and Mount Everett Road area of Hubbard Township. A representative spoke briefly.

“The construction drawings will have more detailed information on the sump pump’s size, force main size, leachate tank, foundations, footers – all that,” said representative Joe Gonda.

But health commissioner Frank Migliozzi wasn’t buying it – he asked for a detailed plan on the leachate disposal with the application.

“When you recirculate leachate over and over and over again it concentrates the H2s and they’d have nothing by rotten egg smell in this neighborhood and I’m not going to have that,” Migliozzi said.

He asked the board to deny the application.

The Trumbull County Health Commission voted unanimously to deny Trans America Rail a permit to build a landfill in Hubbard Township at about 7 p.m. Monday.

“Fantastic. This is a win for the community,” said Hubbard Township trustee Rick Hernandez.

Hernandez led the fight against the landfill. He knows Trans America could take the decision to court – but hopes the people have spoken.

“Maybe there’s always one of those situations where they know you’re not wanted here. Maybe they go away,” said Hernandez.

The township has been dealing with the proposal for 17 years and previously rejected it, calling it incomplete.

The case made its way through the court system before ending up at Ohio’s Environmental Review Appeals Commission in May. It ruled the application was complete and sent the issue back to the Trumbull commissioners.