Health app developed in Hermitage thrives during viral pandemic

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WYTV) – A new health care technology company is making big strides in Hermitage.

The main communication in health care is between you and your doctor. This company has developed an app to help patients communicate with their circles.

OhanaLink Baby started on June 15, connecting family and friends during pregnancy. The app allows you to share information and pictures, like baby bumps.

“The users love it. They love the privacy around it. They love the ease of access. You can create your space within seconds,” said founder Kara Wasser.

Wasser was in real estate finance and had an idea for this app four years ago after missing her sister give birth because of a miscommunication.

She quit her corporate job two years ago to develop the app, which focuses on communication between patients and families.

“That’s something that’s really special about our app. It has the two-way communication in it so family and friends can support them, as well as just pushing out information,” Wasser said.

OhanaLink Baby does not use algorithms. There’s a high level of privacy.

The only person who pays is the one who sets it up. It’s free for everybody else.

The app already has 500 users.

“Launching it during the pandemic actually was a really great thing for us because families need to be connected now more than ever,” Wasser said.

Since January, OhanaLink Technologies has hired 12 people. It’s growing in Hermitage.

The next app, OhanaLink Health, is being started in less than two weeks to help families during health-related events. It will be available on Nov. 16.

“It is a mobile waiting room for all health care scenarios, whether it’s short-term inpatient, and then OhanaLink Kids will launch at the same time,” Wasser said.

Ohana means “family” in Hawaiian.