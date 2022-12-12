NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — Niles Police Chief Jay Holland says the city’s Flock License Plate Reader system nabbed another suspect.

Holland wrote in a social media post that he was alerted Monday just after 10:30 a.m. to a stolen U-Haul van with an Arizona registration that passed a Flock camera in Mineral Ridge.

“For Pete’s sake. If any career criminals are listening, please stop driving your stolen vehicles into Niles!” Holland wrote.

Holland and another detective watched the truck as it drove on Route 46 past the Niles Police Station on State Street while confirming with dispatch that the vehicle was reported stolen out of Youngstown.

The van pulled into the Speedway on Vienna Road where the chief and other officers ordered the driver out of the van, but he didn’t comply so they broke the passenger window, unbuckled the driver and brought him out of the U-haul and arrested him, according to Holland.

Joey Seaman, 41, of Youngstown was refused booking at the Trumbull County Jail because he told jail staff that he swallowed drugs, so he was taken St. Joseph Hospital to be treated and then he will be booked into the jail, Holland said.

Seaman faces charges of receiving stolen property and resisting arrest as well as a parole violation and a warrant out of Boardman.

Holland said a search of the van uncovered six suspected Xanax bars, six crack pipes and a tissue paper full of suspected crack rocks. The drugs were sent out for testing.

Holland said this is the tenth stolen vehicle Niles police has recovered since the Flock system went online.