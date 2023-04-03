YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The headline act for the 2023 Y Live concert in Youngstown was announced Monday.

Kid Rock will take the stage July 29 at Wean Park. Promoters say Kid Rock performs a high-energy show and “really gets the crowd going.” And while they’ve had a run of country acts, Kid Rock fills the bill spanning many genres.

“We think Kid Rock will be perfect for this kind of show. He is a rock and roll icon. He has been around for many years and has sold over 30 million albums. And he’s just sort of genre-bending, and he’ll sort of cover a lot of ground. He does a little bit of hip-hop with his 90s stuff, and he does rock and country. We think he’ll just be the perfect blend for the show,” said Phoebe Breckenridge, director of marketing for JAC Management Group.

Upping the ante every year is what promoters say they want to do and believe they have delivered for the concert series.

“When we’re choosing someone, we look for someone who’s been around for a while. We always look for someone who was an icon, someone that many people will know, immediately recognizable,” Breckenridge said. “Not only do we want the people of Youngstown to enjoy this event, we want this event to put Youngstown on the map. So a big name like Kid Rock will help attract people from Cleveland and Pittsburgh and outside as well to come to see our city and what we’re about. So his name recognition, his rich history of hits. I mean, he just has a million songs we think make him perfect for this.”

Wean Park was chosen as the venue for its great space with the backdrop of the city. Seating will be the same setup as last year with some tweaks to signage and traffic flow.

“I think we’ve learned a lot just being able to see the space. We have some ideas on maybe marking things a little differently, some different signage options just to make it abundantly clear to everyone who goes where they need to be and how to get into the show. But for the most part, it worked out really well. We were gonna use a similar setup as far as seating and lawn goes. Just a couple of little changes, but it worked really well last year so we hope to do something very similar,” Breckenridge said.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m. ticketmaster.com

According to JAC Live, organizers plan to use this year’s event to continue giving back to the community. Last year’s event raised nearly $35,000 for local non-profit groups, including a $10,000 contribution to the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley in support of its Success After 6 program.

These nonprofit groups raised funds for their organizations with volunteer efforts from their members at concession outposts throughout the event and in satellite parking lots located downtown.

Last year’s Y-Live concert brought country music artist Luke Bryan and 20,000 fans to Wean Park.