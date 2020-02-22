Heading downtown? Street closures could tie you up beginning on Monday

Two streets in downtown Youngstown will be closing for a sewer replacement project

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – More changes are coming to Youngstown that will affect the way you drive downtown for the next six months.

The city sent out a notice saying beginning Monday, Feb. 24, the northern portion of Phelps Street between Federal and Commerce streets will be closed for sewer replacement.

“It seems that another revival for the City of Youngstown is coming up this summer,” said Mike Russell, Youngstown’s assistant maintenance supervisor.

Russell tries to keep the area clean.

“But there will be some construction. The street will be shut down as of Monday,” he said.

Along with shutting down that portion of Phelps Street, the city will also close a portion of Commerce Street, between Hazel Street and Wick Avenue.

Both streets will be closed for up to six months, which could be an issue for the dozens of cars in the parking lots nearby.

“Well, judging by the past four times they have torn up the street in seven years, it’s going to be rough. So we are gearing up for that I guess,” said Bergen Giordani, co-owner of One Hot Cookie.

Local businesses like One Hot Cookie are already planning on losing business during the construction.

“So we easily take a 30% hit when there is construction and closed to vehicular traffic in a construction manner. So I am not saying we are going to take a hit when this project is completed and this is a pedestrian walkway,” Giordani said.

“But in the long run, I really think this is going to be a great thing. With the Youngstown Amphitheatre down there. People will be able to sit here and probably hear the music from down there. In the summertime, this is going to be a great thing, I believe,” Russell said.

The city maintains there will be pedestrian access during the construction to the businesses along the west side of Phelps Street. Detours will also be in place for cars.

Once the project is completed, that portion of Phelps will be closed to all vehicular traffic as part of the Streetscape project.