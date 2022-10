AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A head-on crash closed down a portion of Interstate 80 eastbound at State Route 46 in Austintown.

One lane is still shut down after a car and semi-truck collided Wednesday night around 7 p.m.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, one of the vehicles was traveling the wrong way on the ramp.

The man driving the car was taken to the hospital.

Right now, we’re working to learn if anyone was hurt and if any charges will be filed.