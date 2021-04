LAWRENCE CO., Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police in Lawrence County are investigating a crash that killed two people.

The head-on crash happened around 6 a.m. Friday in Hickory Township.

Troopers say Timothy Croup, of New Castle, died when another driver ran into his car on Route 108 near Grange Hall Road.

The name of the other driver hasn’t been released. We’ll bring you that information when we have it.