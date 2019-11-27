Head-on crash in Columbiana County sends 2 to hospital

One of the injured was taken to the hospital by helicopter

UNION TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Two people were hurt in a head-on crash in Columbiana County Tuesday evening.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the driver of a Chevy Cruze crossed the center line and hit a pickup truck on Route 7 near Beaver Local High School.

The driver of the Cruze — 24-year-old Logan Winters, of New Waterford — was taken by helicopter to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

A passenger in the pickup was taken by ambulance to St. E’s with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Route 7 was closed for about an hour.