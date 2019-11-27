Head-on crash in Columbiana County sends 2 to hospital

Local News

One of the injured was taken to the hospital by helicopter

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UNION TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Two people were hurt in a head-on crash in Columbiana County Tuesday evening.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the driver of a Chevy Cruze crossed the center line and hit a pickup truck on Route 7 near Beaver Local High School.

The driver of the Cruze — 24-year-old Logan Winters, of New Waterford — was taken by helicopter to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

A passenger in the pickup was taken by ambulance to St. E’s with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Route 7 was closed for about an hour.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com