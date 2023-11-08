YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police and firefighters are on the scene of a head-on crash in Youngstown.

It happened on Martin Luther King Boulevard, near the Rescue Mission.

Both cars are heavily damaged and are blocking the roadway. Debris is scattered in the road.

According to the Youngstown Police Department, the driver of a vehicle drifted into another lane, hitting another vehicle head-on.

One driver is fine, the other is in critical condition.

Drivers should avoid the area.

WKBN is at the scene, working to get more information. Check back here for updates on this developing story.