“He was family”: Hubbard murder victim remembered during annual golf outing

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – Family and friends came together Saturday for the second annual Big Pitty Classic, a golf outing honoring an unsolved murder victim from Hubbard.

“Cody’s dearly missed and we’re here honoring him and doing what we can to keep him alive in our community,” said Christopher LaCivita.

Thirty-eight teams comprised of 142 golfers from all over the state gathered at Deer Creek Golf Course to honor Hubbard High School alumni Cody Pitts.

“Me and Cody golfed out here often. He loved to golf, he loved spending time with his friends on the course and having a good time,” LaCivita said.

Pitts was shot to death on Orchard Avenue on March 7, 2015, after spending time at the nearby Downtown Coffee Cafe with friends.

He was only 26 years old at the time.

Before hitting the course on Saturday, LaCivita was one of the many people who took time to reminisce and explain what Cody meant to them.

“He meant everything to us. He was more of a brother than a friend and he meant a lot to the guys standing behind me. He was family,” he said.

Not only was Cody a fan of golfing, but he also repped the white and green for the Spartans up north.

“We’re honoring him today with Michigan State. We loved the rivalry between each other, especially on game day, so today we’re all Michigan State fans,” LaCivita said.

Tony Giancola, Cody’s cousin, said it was amazing seeing the amount of support the Hubbard community showed on Saturday. It also probed just how much Cody meant to everyone.

“One thing I’ve always said is Cody was a good friend to everyone. It didn’t matter who it was. If you met him for the first time or if you knew him his whole life, by the end of the night you were having fun, laughing with Cody and getting to know him on a personal level,” Giancola said.

As alumni, both Giancola and LaCivita plan to use the money raised during the outing to give as many scholarships to students at Hubbard High School as possible.

“Majority of people here did graduate from Hubbard, so us being able to give back to our alma mater means the world to us. Then, to have awareness for Cody, hopefully to bring justice to his name eventually, that’s huge for us,” Giancola said.