‘He truly embraced people’: Many remember late Trumbull Co. sheriff’s deputy fondly at funeral

Trumbull County Sheriff Deputy Anthony Diehl, Sr. passed away last week suddenly at the age of 54

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A funeral service for Trumbull County Sheriff Deputy Anthony Diehl, Sr. was held Saturday.

Diehl passed away last week suddenly at the age of 54.

He was a Marine veteran and was with the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Department as a deputy for the past 23 years.

Family and friends gathered at Packard Hall in Warren to remember him Saturday.

“With his magnetic personality and goofy sense of humor, it was hard to not love the guy. Our father once said, ‘If I can make one person smile a day, then I’m happy.’ I know he did that each day with everyone in this room,” said Anthony Diehl Jr., Diehl’s son.

“He was able to captivate people with his ability to genuinely relate and to care about their needs and their concerns. He truly embraced people and endeavored to help friends and family whenever and wherever needed,” said Karen Green speaking for Archie Diehl.

A procession followed the funeral service, attended by police from across the country.