HAZMAT team responds to tanker rollover accident in Trumbull County

According to officials on scene, the tanker is leaking fuel and oil

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – The Trumbull County HAZMAT team responded to a tanker rollover accident on Route 11 Thursday morning that closed a ramp.

It happened around 9 a.m. on the northbound ramp to Interstate 80 west in Liberty Township.

That ramp is closed and isn’t expected to reopen until noon at the earliest.

The detour is State Route 193 northbound to State Route 82 westbound to State Route 11.

I-80 is still open.

According to officials on scene, the tanker is leaking fuel and oil.

Officials say its tank was carrying a highly flammable corrosive material. The tank is damaged, but not leaking.

It’s possible this crash could lead to evacuations. If the tank of corrosive material does start leaking, people in a large area around the crash will have to evacuate.

The tanker’s driver and his dog are OK.

Investigators think speed was a factor in the crash.