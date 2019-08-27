Smoke in Ward Beecher leads to Hazmat investigation at YSU

The cause for the smoke was not a chemical reaction after all

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Though things are now back to normal at Youngstown State, it was a much different scene earlier Tuesday. Firefighters and Hazmat crews responded to one of the buildings on campus.

It all started around 6:30. a.m. when a custodian found a room in the Ward Beecher Science Building filled with smoke. The smoke was already filtering throughout the building.

Ward Beecher Hall houses a number of labs and stored chemicals.

“He did the right thing,” said Youngstown Fire Chief Barry Finley. “He shut the door immediately and once he did that, he called his 911, his dispatch. They called us.”

In the meantime, the university started letting students know what was going on.

“I was in bed,” Omar Abughannam said. “I got the notification on my phone. It said that there was a chemical reaction, and morning classes are closed and the building’s closed until noon.”

As the situation kept evolving, many were left wondering.

“I thought it was just another false alarm,” Jacob Madick said. “I thought maybe someone pulled a fire alarm, but then I got here and I saw all the fire trucks and cop cars.”

Still unable to determine the source of the smoke, firefighters called Hazmat teams from both Mahoning and Trumbull counties. Experts put on protective suits and went inside the building.

Students who had classes elsewhere on campus walked by, seemingly unfazed by all the activity.

Once it was determined no chemicals were involved, firefighters went back in to see what they could find.

“Once the air quality was clear enough, we went in, looked around,” Finley said. “The facility people was actually the ones that found — they walked into the room and said, ‘Compressor was blown.’”

The malfunctioning equipment spilled hot oil all around and the smoke from that set off the alarms — something firefighters had no way of knowing until later.

“Since we have an unknown situation, we have to treat it as the worst-case scenario until we find out that it’s not,” Finley said.

Fortunately in this case, the situation was resolved and Ward Beecher reopened by noon.