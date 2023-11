ELLSWORTH Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- Crews and a HAZMAT unit were called to an area of Mahoning County in Ellsworth Township.

Crews were called to the intersection of State Route 224 and State Route 45 around 11 a.m. when industrial paint spilled out of a semi-truck.

Crews said that this incident was not hazardous and that the paint was being offloaded. The small spill on the ground is being cleaned up.